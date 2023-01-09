Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 670,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 16,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $8.50 on Monday, reaching $453.77. 17,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $730.75. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

