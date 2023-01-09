Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.30

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 15068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Landstar Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.