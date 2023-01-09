Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,388 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,402. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.