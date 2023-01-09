Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

