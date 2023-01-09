Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 53.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00010865 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $326.56 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00444431 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01432517 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.52 or 0.31391004 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,340,813 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars.

