Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,297.14 on Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $21.10 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,297.14 or 0.07475983 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00444876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01433861 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,452.57 or 0.31422490 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,857,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,856,307.34562115 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,265.39034126 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $18,058,927.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

