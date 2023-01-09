Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,459.06 or 0.08412321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $13.74 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00444431 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01432517 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.52 or 0.31391004 BTC.
Lido wstETH Profile
Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Buying and Selling Lido wstETH
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.