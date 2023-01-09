Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LNDAF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.
