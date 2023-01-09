Linear Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $56.26 million and $1.41 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

