LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.83. 5,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,775. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

