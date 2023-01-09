LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,697 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

MMM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.47. 15,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,452. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

