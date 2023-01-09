LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €880.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €880.00 ($936.17) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($765.96) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($851.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($959.57) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($835.11) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($797.87) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EPA MC opened at €748.80 ($796.60) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($277.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €692.84 and its 200-day moving average is €657.27.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

