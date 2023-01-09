Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,252 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

MRO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. 229,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

