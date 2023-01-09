Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

