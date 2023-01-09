Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

