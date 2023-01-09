Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MMC traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $172.17. 7,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,675. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.