Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $482.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,725. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

