McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,656. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $182.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
