McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,656. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $182.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.