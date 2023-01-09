McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.91. 63,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,800. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $115.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

