McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $477,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

GWX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,700. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.