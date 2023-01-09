McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,006 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,258,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RWO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 1,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,975. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

