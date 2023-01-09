Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 10,000 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp owned 0.12% of FreightCar America worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,400. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FreightCar America

In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

