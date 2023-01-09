Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,950. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

