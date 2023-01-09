MetisDAO Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $19.34 or 0.00111933 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $85.20 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00036934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042476 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00241642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.01063709 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,382,215.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.