MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

