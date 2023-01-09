Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

