Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $981,067.56 and $891.45 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Midas has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.39872526 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $770.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

