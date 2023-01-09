MiL.k (MLK) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $57.32 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00444138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01443170 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.19 or 0.31370307 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

