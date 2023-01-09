Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 276 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.16% of NV5 Global worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $117,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NV5 Global Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.68.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $204.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.