Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.94. 19,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,725. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.65.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

