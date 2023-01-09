Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.81. 19,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,344. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

