Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 510 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Trading Up 2.6 %

MYRG stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.04.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

