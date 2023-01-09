Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $29.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.69. The company had a trading volume of 155,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,413. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.11 and its 200 day moving average is $317.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

