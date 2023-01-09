Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.2 %

RRX traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.80. 3,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.37. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

