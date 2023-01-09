Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,810. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 66.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

