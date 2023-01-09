MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.08 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002353 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $69.08 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00444682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.01448516 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.31408727 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,598,441 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

