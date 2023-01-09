Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.59

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 5856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOD. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

