Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.59

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 5856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOD. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

