ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 86,525 shares.The stock last traded at $96.31 and had previously closed at $95.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $647.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 112,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter worth $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $818,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

