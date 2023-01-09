Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $44,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 99,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,403. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

