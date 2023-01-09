Morgan Stanley Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $320.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Insulet stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,309. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

