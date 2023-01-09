Morgan Stanley Increases Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $21.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 288,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,412. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

