Nancy Stuart Sells 2,893 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) COO Nancy Stuart sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $20,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

CNCE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. 1,179,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

