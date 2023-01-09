Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.49 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $13,609.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00113664 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00205477 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00063011 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00039480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,250,151 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

