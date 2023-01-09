Needham & Company LLC Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Five9 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $141.18.

Insider Activity at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $4,463,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

