NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. NEM has a market capitalization of $281.00 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

