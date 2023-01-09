NEM (XEM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.63 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $280.14 million and $8.63 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEM Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

