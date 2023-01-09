Nervos Network Trading 36.3% Higher This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $105.17 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,216.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00477618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00925906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00117521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00622991 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00259704 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.