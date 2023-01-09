NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NAMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NAMS opened at $11.84 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The company's lead product candidate is obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein inhibitor that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events.

