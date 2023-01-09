NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Reaches $2,211.36

NFT (NFT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $548,083.10 and approximately $2,211.36 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00036795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00241888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01458356 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,211.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

