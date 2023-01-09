NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $423,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 139,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 304.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Stock Down 0.5 %
Arcosa stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.49. 7,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,850. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.
Insider Transactions at Arcosa
In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
- ZIM Integrated Shipping: Are the Bears Losing Their Grip?
- Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Finally Putting in a Bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.