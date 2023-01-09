NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $423,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 139,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,410,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 304.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Down 0.5 %

Arcosa stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.49. 7,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,850. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.